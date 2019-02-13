Stratford News: Property Tax Relief

#STRATFORD CT – The Town of Stratford is now taking applications for Senior and Disabled Property Tax relief. Applications can be made Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30am to 11:30am now through May 15, 2019 at the Assessor’s Office in Town Hall, 2725 Main Street, Stratford.*

Those applying for tax relief must be 65 years of age by December 31, 2018 or approved as 100% disabled by Social Security.

Applicants will need to present proof of income for 2018 and their Social Security benefit 1099 form (s) for 2018.

In addition, applicants will need to supply the following documents to process their application:

A complete copy of your filed 2018 Federal Tax Return, including all year end statements used to process your return

If you are not required to file a tax return you must provide all year end documents. For example: rental income, bank interest, pension, stocks and bonds and dividends, and any other income received in 2018

Disabled Veterans and/or surviving spouses must provide proof of disability income

Those who are Social Security Disabled must also bring current proof of Social Security disability (TYPQY/BPQY).

Those applying for additional Veterans programs only must apply before September 30, 2019. These Veteran programs do not have age restrictions.

Applicants must meet the following income guidelines:

CIRCUIT BREAKER PROGRAM – UNMARRIED: $36,000 MARRIED: $43,900

TOWN HOMEOWNER’S PROGRAM – UNMARRIED: $52,070 MARRIED: $52,070

STATE VETERAN’S PROGRAM – UNMARRIED: $36,000 MARRIED: $43,900

TOWN VETERAN’S PROGRAM – UNMARRIED: $60,900 MARRIED: $68,900

