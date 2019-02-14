Stratford News: Shooting Arrest

#Stratford CT– On 02-13-2019 Jacques Smith, age 20 of Stratford was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred at the George Force Basketball Courts located on Woodend Road

in Stratford. The shooting took place on 08-07-2018. Smith was arrested by warrant and subsequently held on a $100,000 dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport

Court on 02-21-2019. Smith was charged with:

Assault 1 st Degree Reckless Endangerment Weapon In A Motor Vehicle Criminal Possession Of A Firearm Criminal Possession Of Ammunition

Carrying A Pistol Without A Permit

There were several witnesses to the shooting and Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact Detective Policano or Det Torres at 203-381-2098. The investigation is ongoing at this time. (Stratford Police Press Release)