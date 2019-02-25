Westport News: Spectacle Framed…

#Westport CT–On 07/03/2018, officers were dispatched to a store on a report of a larceny. Employees reported a male had stolen 12 pairs of eyeglass frames, valued at over $6,000. Images of the suspect were obtained from store surveillance. On 07/11/2018, the images were posted on the Westport Police Department social media pages asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. Investigators later received a phone call identifying the suspect as Jorge Velez of Bridgeport, CT. Velez’s license photo was compared to the suspect pictured in store surveillance and was determined to be the same person. An arrest warrant application was submitted and later approved. On 02/19/2019, the New Haven Police Department contacted Westport PD and advised Velez was being detained on the active warrant. Westport officers traveled to New Haven where Velez was arrested and brought back to Westport Police headquarters. There, Velez was charged with 53a-124 Larceny 3 rd and held in lieu of $30,000 bond. (Westport Police Press Release)

