10:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– How about some likes for Bridgeport’s Anit-Crime Division who caught a burglar with the goods? The Big Flooring Supplies at 1812 Main Street (across from VIP Car Wash) was being burglarized. The suspect was caught by the police in the 400 block of Grand Street with the merchandise. Somehow a wheel barrel was used in the commission of the crime which was being returned to the store by police.