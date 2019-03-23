In an ongoing and robust effort to prevent roadway fatalities and injuries related to distracted driving, the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office is once again funding and bringing Matrix Entertainment’s highly acclaimed “Save a Life Tour” Distracted Driving Program to Connecticut high schools March 26, 2019 at 7:40 am- 2:10 pm

The DOT’s “Save a Life Tour” is a high impact distracted driving program geared specifically for teens. In partnership with AT&T Connecticut, this multimedia event features the AT&T documentary, “From One Second to the Next,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Werner Herzog. The documentary highlights real stories of those who have had to face the devastating consequences that are caused by distracted driving. The “Save a Life Tour” brings two multi-million dollar texting and driving simulators for students which allow them to experience the dangerous consequences of distracted driving in a safe setting.

This Distracted Driving Program is a division of the National Save a Life Tour, which has been endorsed by high schools and colleges across the country and by the United States Navy, Marines, Air Force and Army, along with numerous insurance companies and hospitals.

