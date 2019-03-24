Stratford News: No Tax Increase Planned

STRATFORD- Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick formally presented her proposed operating budget for FY 2020 to the Town Council this evening, offering a plan that holds the line on taxes, continues efforts to streamline services and efficiencies, and sets policy priorities for the Town.

“Last year we were able to stop the harmful cycle of compounding tax increases by offering a modest tax decrease, and I am proud to present a budget this year that builds off of this, without any tax increases,” said Mayor Hoydick.

The $228.3 million budget spends 3.29% over the prior year, with a Grand List growth of 1.40%, holding the mill rate at 39.90.

The Mayor noted that significant challenges for the town remain depending on final state budget action by the Governor and General Assembly which will determine levels of town and education aid that will go to Stratford.

“The budget proposed by Governor Lamont takes some and gives some to Stratford,” said Mayor Hoydick. “The requirement that Stratford begins to pay for a progressively larger portion of the state’s unfunded costs of the teacher retirement system over the next three years is of concern.”

According to the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) Lamont’s budget will cost Stratford $421,635 in FY 20, $870,716 in FY 21 and $1.3 million in FY 22.

The budget now goes to the Town Council for their review. Under the Town Charter, the Council has until May 12th to pass a budget

