UPDATE: The victim is conscious and said he was shot at William and Shelton Street. He did not see the shooter as he was shot from behind.

2019-03-28 @ 1:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A gunshot victim just arrived at Bridgeport Hospital. There is no word where in town the victim was shot and there was no shot spotter activation. The victim is in critical condition and unable to speak at this time.

This news report is made possible by: