I-95 Tractor Trailer Rollover

2019-03-28 @ 4:51am–#Westport CT–The Westport Fire Department responded to a reported Tractor Trailer Rollover on Interstate 95 Northbound between Exits 18 -19. Westport responded with 2 Engines, a Rescue and a Shift Commander. The first unit arrived on scene and reported a Tractor Trailer on its side with 1 occupant trapped in the cab. Units also reported a small fuel additive leak. The occupant was extricated by Westport and Fairfield Fire Departments. The occupant was transported by Westport EMS to a local hospital. Units continue to operate on the scene with CT State Police, DEEP, CT DOT, CT DCP and private contractors for clean-up. Commuters can expect delays on Interstate 95 Northbound between Exits 18-19 through the morning commute.