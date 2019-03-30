Bridgeport News: Shots Fired

2019-03-30 @ 6:49pm–#Bridgeport CT– Multiple calls for shots fired on Armstrong Place near Knowlton Street. Multiple shell casings found. A silver sedan was seen fleeing down Knowlton Street. So far no victims or anything hit. Neighbors are upset as a baby shower is taking place on Knowlton Street.

This news report is made possible by:

Noticias De Bridgeport: Tiroteo

2019-03-30 @ 6:49 pm–#Bridgeport CT– Múltiples llamadas para disparos en Armstrong Place cerca de la Calle Knowlton. Se encontraron múltiples cubiertas de ballas. Se vio un sedán plateado que huía de la calle Knowlton. Hasta el momento no hay víctimas ni nada golpeado. Los vecinos están molestos porque estaban celebrando un baby shower en la calle Knowlton.