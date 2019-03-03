Bridgeport News: Shots Fired/Pursuit/Teens Arrested

2019-03-02 @ 8:46pm– Police received multiple calls of shots fired on Vine Street between a tan SUV and a silver car. Police were quick on the scene and engaged the tan SUV in a pursuit that went downtown down State Street and then onto Gregory Street / South Avenue area. The SUV jumped the curb at Iranistan and South Avenue. Police apprehended two teens who were taken to the youth bureau. Police found shell casing on Vine Street. There was no victim found nor did any gunshot victims arrive at the local hospitals.