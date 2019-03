2019-03-02 #Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport Police Department is mourning one of its own following a suicide in Milford Saturday evening, says Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez.

“One of our sergeants took his own life“ says Perez. “This is a tragic moment for our department and we extend our deepest condolences to the officer’s family. An independent investigation into the death is underway.“