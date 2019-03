The Norwalk Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Herman Lee Colter, a 52 year old male who is 5’-9”, 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather hat, black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black shoes.

He was last seen at Flax Hill Park at 4:45pm today. Anyone who observes Mr. Colter is asked to call 911.