Norwalk News: Structure Fire

2019-03-13 @ 3:44pm–#Norwalk CT— A structure fire at 24 Suncrest Drive, building 24. Firefighters confirming a structure fire in the rear of the building. The couches are on fire and the flames are extending into the kitchen according to radio reports.

Noticias de Norwalk: Fuego

2019-03-13 @ 3:44pm–#Norwalk CT—Un fuego de la estructura en 24 Suncrest Drive, edificio 24. Bomberos confirmando una estructura de fuego en la parte trasera del edificio. Los sofás están en llamas y las llamas se extienden a la cocina.