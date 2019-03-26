Public Input Wanted On Long Island Sound Draft Of Blue Plan

#Fairfield – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency (DEEP) and bipartisan state legislators, Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28th) and Rep. Joe Gresko (D-121st), held a press conference at Fairfield’s Penfield Pavilion overlooking the Long Island Sound on Monday, March 25, 2019 to announce the release of the completed draft of the Long Island Sound “Blue Plan” (www.ct.gov/deep/lisblueplan) and the commencement of a 90-day public comment period.

The Blue Plan, legislation created through Public Act 15-66, enables a process by which Connecticut can develop a marine spatial bathymetry plan to protect Long Island Sound’s natural resources and traditional human uses while allowing for compatible future use and development. The Blue Plan aims to achieve this goal by creating a series of resources and information that can help planners and applicants, make better coordinated and compatible decisions.