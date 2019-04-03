3 Suicides In 3 Days

#Trumbull CT–The body of a Trumbull resident was discovered in a wooded area of the Pequonnock River Trail on Wednesday afternoon suffering from apparent self-inflicted injuries. The resident, a fifty-six-year-old male resident of the Old Town Rd. area of Trumbull was discovered laying on the ground, off of the path, with apparent fatal injuries. The Trumbull Police were sent to the Park St. entrance of the Pequonnock River Trail around 2:30 PM for the report of the male’s discovery. Trumbull EMS also arrived and assisted with rendering medical aid to the male before transporting him to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Current police investigation shows this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the safety of the public. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Earlier today, a man jumped from the Sikorsky Bridge. Unconfirmed reports say he died. On Wednesday a Fairfield man hung himself on Burroughs Road. he also died.