Shelton News: Structure Fire

4:00pm–UPDATE: One firefighter injured with a fractured leg.

3:59pm–UPDATGE: Report of a brush fire on Queen Street in Shelton now, which is located on the other side of the green, about two miles away. The brush fire is spreading to a shed now.

3:51pm–UPDATE: One person pulled from the home unconscious but breathing.

3:50pm–UPDATE: The house next door is has caught fire.

3:47pm UPDATE: Two people unaccounted for, firefighters called for a stretcher to the front door and a second ambulance to the scene.

2019-03-17 @ 3:40pm–#Shelton CT– Firefighters are on scene on Florence Drive for a structure fire.

