$100 Million Donation to Connecticut Public Schools

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Joe Ganim joined Governor Lamont, First Lady Annie Lamont, leaders in the General Assembly, and students at a public event in East Hartford for the announcement of two major donors who are providing gifts of $100 million dollars to public schools in Connecticut. This gift of $100 million dollars donated by Ray and Barbara Dalio of Dalio Philanthropies will be matched by $100 million from the State of Connecticut and will seek to raise another $100 million from other philanthropists and business leaders. Mayor Ganim attended this event, as Bridgeport will be one of Connecticut’s urban municipalities that will benefit from this educational funding gift for Bridgeport Public Schools.

“This major funding donation and financial match by our state is much needed for the youth in our cities and recognizes that our students can and will thrive, and will provide valuable outcomes for the future in our community. A partnership with donors from the business community, government and educational leaders will surely result in positive opportunities and results for our youth,” stated Ganim. “We look forward to seeing that positive energy in the students of Bridgeport.”