Bridgeport News: East Side Pursuit

2019-04-17 @ 2:09pm — #Bridgeport CT– One person will be in custody after a trip to the hospital after a crash into a chain-linked fence at East Main and Ohio Avenue. The pursuit began on the east side of town, almost the full length of East Main Street.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Persecución

2019-04-17 @ 2:09pm — #Bridgeport CT – Una persona estará en custodia después de un viaje al hospital después de chocar contra una cerca de alambre en East Main y la Avenida Ohio. La persecución comenzó en el lado este de la ciudad, casi toda la longitud de East Main Street.