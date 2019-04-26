Bridgeport News: Officer Needs Assistance

Police UPDATE: A street fight occurred at 665 East Main St. During the fight a “officer needs help was called out by an officer who was working a road job and observed multiple parties fighting on East Main St. across from Hamilton St. Multiple police units arrived on scene and after obtaining information from witnesses along with viewing video camera footage from a business, the following suspects were placed under arrest and charged with the following:

(1) Joshua Collet – D.O.B. 10/18/96 (Criminal Trespass 1st Degree & Breach of Peace 2nd Degree)

(2) Jesus Daniel Villafane – D.O.B. 09/03/83 (Assault 3rd Degree & Breach of Peace 2nd Degree)

(3) Jesus Manuel Villafane – D.O.B. 09/03/83 (Assault 3rd Degree & Breach of Peace 2nd Degree)

Suspect’s # 1 & 3 were transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fight, suspect # 2 declined medical attention. All three suspects were each issued Misdemeanor summons.

11:21am–#Bridgeport CT– A police radio call for “officer needs assistance” sent numerous police to East Main and Kossuth Street. Within minutes two were in custody. According to radio reports the two were creating a disturbance and one is being charged for being in violation of a protective order. Police sources say a fight inside the barbershop is what prompted additional officers to the scene. Now you know what all the sirens were about!