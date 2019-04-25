Bridgeport News: City Hires Police Consultant

#Bridgeport CT–Mayor Ganim joined Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez to announce and introduce Chief Charles H. Ramsey and the 21st Century Policing Solutions as City of Bridgeport Police consultant for $25,000 for an unspecific time frame. Chief Ramsey was chief of police in Philadelphia and Washington DC. He will be looking into ways to improve the police department’s performance. Mayor Ganim said he wants to be proactive and wants to be ahead of the challenges other cities may have had. Ramsey said it is a little too early to talk about changes. Ramsey said he looks forward to working with the mayor, the Bridgeport Police Department, but most importantly he looks forward working with the community.

La cuidad contrataron un Consultado para el Depto. de Policía de Bridgeport

#Bridgeport CT-Alcalde Ganim se unió al jefe de policía de Bridgeport, AJ Perez, para anunciar y introducir al jefe Charles H. Ramsey y las soluciones policiales del siglo 21 como consultor de la policía de la ciudad de Bridgeport por $25,000 por un marco de tiempo inespecífico. El jefe Ramsey fue jefe de policía en Philadelphia y Washington DC. Él estará buscando maneras de mejorar la actuación del Departamento de policía. El alcalde Ganim dijo que quiere ser proactivo y quiere adelantarse a los desafíos que otras ciudades pudieron haber tenido. Ramsey dijo que es un poco pronto para hablar de cambios. Ramsey dijo que espera trabajar con el alcalde, el Departamento de policía de Bridgeport, pero lo más importante es que le va gustar trabajar con la comunidad.