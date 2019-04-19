Bridgeport News: Transfer Station Closed Saturday

#Bridgeport CT—The Bridgeport Transfer Station will be closed on Saturday, April 27, 2019 for repairs. The Transfer Station is owned and operated by the City of Bridgeport to provide for its residents and businesses, safe, environmentally responsible access to refuse disposal as well as recycling services. The facility is open to the public year-round, with hours of operation as followed: Monday-Friday 7am-3pm and Saturday 7am-3pm.

For a list of acceptable items, please see the Transfer Station Rules & Regulations at Bridgeportct.gov/TransferStation.

