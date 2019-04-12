Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County Honors Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro

Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County is marking 21 years of service to over 11,000 women in Southwest Connecticut who are advancing themselves and their families through Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County’s employment retention and suiting programs. As part of the annual celebration, Toast to Success!,Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County will recognize Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro with the Denise “Denny” Taft Davidoff Empowerment Award at the annual springtime benefit.

Throughout her time in Congress, Rosa DeLauro has been an advocate for addressing the unique pressures women face, such as the wage gap and higher health care costs. Rosa has fought for an economic agenda that addresses the challenges facing women and families today. Rosa has been recognized as a champion for healthcare legislation that dramatically improves American women’s access to medical care. She has also been a strong voice in Congress for women’s empowerment, often recognized by members from both parties for her outstanding leadership and dedication to her work.

“Today, more than ever, strong leaders like Congresswoman DeLauro make it possible for women to recognize that they are not alone, and it is possible to achieve whatever success they are striving for.” stated Sarah Lewis, Program Manager Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County. “This event is essential to ensure that our mission remains strong and we are very excited for the opportunity to recognize the Congresswoman’s accomplishments.”

The Denise “Denny” Taft Davidoff Empowerment Award recognizes and celebrates exceptional champions of gender equity and women’s advancement. Denny Davidoff was a powerful life force dedicated to empowering people in the workforce, marketplace, and community. Her efforts helped serve a variety of jobless and marginalized populations through powerful programs including Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County.

“I am honored to receive the Denise ‘Denny’ Taft Davidoff Empowerment Award and to be recognized by an organization that is making such a meaningful difference in the lives of women,” said Congresswoman DeLauro. “As we recognize the enormous achievements women have made in all walks of life—from business and education to politics—we must also recommit to the work that remains ahead. I could not be more excited to join Dress for Success to celebrate the women they serve each day.”

Joining Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County to present the award will be Patricia Russo, a nationally respected leader focused on improving the quality of life for women in Connecticut and the United States. For over twenty-five years she has held numerous leadership positions in public, private and not for profit organizations centered on women’s rights. Currently, Patricia serves as Executive Director of the Women’s Campaign School at Yale University.

“Toast to Success” will be held at The Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Hwy, Fairfield from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Thursday, May 23. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information on being aToast to Success! sponsor contact Bernadette Deamico at (203) 610-8564 or bdeamico@workplace.org. Tickets for the event can be purchased at midfairfieldcounty.dressforsuccess.org. All proceeds from Toast to Success! benefit Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County, supporting the organization’s mission of assisting women seeking employment by providing professional attire, a network of support, and career development programs.