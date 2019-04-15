#Bridgeport CT– (Cumulus Sells WICC-WEBE 108) – #Bridgeport CT– I was able to confirm theAllAccess.com report that Cumulus Media has sold WEBE108/WICC to Connoisseur Media. Cumulus Media President and CEO Mary G. Berner said, “These transactions are part of the continued execution of our portfolio optimization strategy. Connoisseur Media President Jeffrey Warshaw said “As a resident of WESTPORT, the home to WEBE 108, I am thrilled to add these legendary stations to our CONECTICUT operations.”

To read the full article on the deal please go to: https://www.allaccess.com/net-news/archive/story/185667/cumulus-sells-klos-los-angeles-to-meruelo-media-sw

