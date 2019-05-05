Officer Injured After Pursuit

Here is the results from that pursuit I was the first to tell you about last night:

#Norwalk CT–#Bridgeport CT–#cttraffic–Norwalk Police Press Release:

On May 5, 2019, at 12:38am an officer was stopped for a red light in the right lane on Main Street at the intersection of Wall Street. The officer observed a motorist pull around his vehicle into to the left turn only lane of Main Street and drive through the redlight while making a right turn. The officer stopped the motorist on Wall Street and identified the operator as TERRANCE PARKER. The vehicle’s registration was suspended and Parker’s license was suspended. Parker also smelled of alcohol and became belligerent when the officer told Parker his vehicle was being towed. The officer told Parker to hand over his car keys however Parker started the car, placed it in drive and accelerated. The vehicle struck the officer, who was at the driver’s side, knocking the officer backwards. Parker fled the scene at a high rate of speed and was initially able to elude capture. The officer was transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Parker’s vehicle information was broadcast to area police departments and a short time later a Westport Police Officer spotted the vehicle traveling eastbound on I-95. Parker refused to stop for the Westport Officers and engaged them in a pursuit. Parker was eventually apprehended on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport with the assistance of the Westport Police, Connecticut State Police and Bridgeport Police.

Arrested: Terrance Parker, date of birth 05-28-77 of 35 County Street Norwalk Charges: Assault on a Police Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, Operating Underthe Influence of Drugs or Alcohol, Operating Under Suspension, Failure to Obey Traffic Control and Failure to Carry Insurance.Bond: $100,000Court date: 05-12-19