2019-04-03 @ 8:30PMish– Black Rock Turnpike is closed due to a serious crash near Tanglewood Road. Fairfield Fire Assistant Chief George Gomola said that firefighter had to extricate 2 from the car and one from the overturned pickup truck. All three were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. To ensure that no victims were thrown from the vehicles firefighters worked with police and used thermal imaging cameras to check down the embankments.