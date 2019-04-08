Shots Fired On The Highway

2019-04-07 @ 5:28pm –#Bridgeport CT– Earlier I reported that a gunshot victim arrived at St. Vincent’s Hospital. It turned out that his car was shot at on I-95. Early reports on the police radio said the hospital was reporting he was a gunshot victim. I later learned that he had glass sprayed onto his face when his windshield and passenger side window was shot out. A viewer messaged me that they saw a police investigation on I-95 near exit 27a. I was unable to investigate this as I was assaulted by the security guard at St. Vincent Hospital while on a public sidewalk. I want to thank the Bridgeport Police Officers who came to my aid as he twisted my wrist trying to get me to let go of my camera. Bridgeport Police Detectives are investigating and I will keep you posted. The gray car on the right side of the Emergency sign was the car fired upon.