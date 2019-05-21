#Fairfield will again take part in Make Music Day, a global musical celebration that is held each year on the date of the Summer Solstice, June 21. Any musician, amateur or professional, young or old, can take part in this free event by signing up here. Likewise, businesses, churches, schools or other institutions can visit the website here to offer their outdoor spaces as potential concert locations. Make Music Day was launched in 1982 in France as the Fête De La Musique. Last year, more than 800 cities across the globe participated, including Cairo, Moscow, New York and Beijing.