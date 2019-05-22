Fairfield News: Medical Facility Next To Circle Stop and Shop!!

Motorists and other passersby may have noticed construction activity on the parcel at 1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, next to Stop & Shop. The 3.6 acre site had been approved for medical office use two years ago, but litigation had delayed commencement of work. The project involves construction of a 36,000 square feet building to house a surgical outpatient center and physicians affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital. Exterior work and the building shell are expected to be completed this fall, with occupancy slated for spring 2020.Motorists and other passersby may have noticed construction activity on the parcel at 1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, next to Stop & Shop. The 3.6 acre site had been approved for medical office use two years ago, but litigation had delayed commencement of work. The project involves construction of a 36,000sf building to house a surgical outpatient center and physicians affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital. Exterior work and the building shell are expected to be completed this fall, with occupancy slated for spring 2020. (Town of Fairfield Press Release)