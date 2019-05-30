Bridgeport News: Hall Neighborhood House Hosts 5 th Annual Anti-Violence Rally

Hall Neighborhood House Hosts 5 th Annual Anti-Violence Rally for students attending school on Bridgeport’s East Side. May 31, 2019 The rally is held from held 10am – 2pm on Hall Neighborhood House’s campus located at 52 George E. Pipkin’s Way. 350 students in grades 5 and 6 from Barnum, Waltersville, and Luis Munoz Marin Schools will attend.

Hall’s Anti-Violence Rally is held during the last weeks of the school year because teachers and community leaders believe this is the best time to reach the maximum number of youth. The goal of this annual event is to reduce violent crime in Bridgeport and promote positive interaction between the students and police officers. The objectives are: To educate youth about the dangers of gangs, violent crime and how to avoid related activity; To teach young people how to deal with bullying; To provide an opportunity for teens and pre-teens to have a positive experience with Bridgeport Police Officers and tools to avoid the dangers of social media.

This year’s activities are facilitated by the Bridgeport Police Department, Rebirth Arts Collective and music and dancing by Hype Man Wayne Mitchell. These groups assisted with activities throughout the day, held workshops on how to avoid dangerous situations, how to respond and not respond to social media posts, and presented possible careers in public service. One of the goals of the community policing unit is to show the youth that police officers are human, friendly, helpful, and accessible. Often, youth see the police as the enemy who show up when there is trouble. Afternoon starts with lunch by Vazzy’s Restaurant and recreational activities highlighted by dancing and singing by Music DJ and Hype Man Wayne Mitchell.

Hall Neighborhood House is especially excited to host this event with the Bridgeport Police Department and Judicial Branch – Court Support Services Division in order to give back to the community that has enthusiastically embraced them. Under the leadership of Executive Director Robert Dzurenda and a strong team of educators, Hall Neighborhood House has increased its reach and programming. “Our growth over the last couple of years has been tremendous,” says Dzurenda. “We now have almost 100 seniors citizens attending our center for meals and workshops. 270 children are enrolled in our Early Learning Center which is open from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and over 200 youths are served weekly.” Hall also partners with the local Universities providing preventative health care for children and seniors. Future plans to be completed this summer include renovating a stage, installing a music production & engineering studio and major capital improvements. Dzurenda sums up Hall’s future, “Hall Neighborhood House has enormous potential and is clearly answering many needs in our local community. We look forward to growing, expanding and serving new and old friends in the coming months and years.”

