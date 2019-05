2019-05-30 @ 8:45AMish– #Bridgeport News: According to radio reports there was an attempted child abduction at a school bus stop at Logan and Stratford Avenue. Police are looking for a dark skinned black male about 5 feet 10 inches tall with shoulder length hair with some blond in it. He was wearing a black hoodie with red and white sneakers.

This news report is made possible by: