Bridgeport News: Lighthouse Restored

#Bridgeport CT–Mayor Ganim joined representatives from the State Historic Preservation Office to present the restored Bridgeport Black Rock Harbor Light on Fayerweather Island at Seaside Park after being damaged during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. This restoration project granted by the State Historic Preservation Office was made possible by the support of our federal delegation.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Lighthouse restaurado

#Bridgeport CT-Alcalde Ganim se unió a representantes de la oficina de preservación histórica del estado para presentar el restaurado Bridgeport Black Rock Harbor Light en Fayerweather Island en Seaside Park después de ser dañado durante el huracán Sandy en 2012. Este proyecto de restauración otorgado por la Oficina Estatal de preservación histórica fue posible mediante el apoyo de nuestra delegación federal