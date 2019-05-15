Bridgeport News: Police Charge Two In February Homicide

#Bridgeport CT–This afternoon members of the Detective Bureau arrested the two men believed to be responsible for the February 11, 2019, homicide of 19-year-old Dyshon Williams at Luis Munoz Marin Elementary School. The evidence indicates that Williams went to the school at about 10:30 pm to sell two ounces of marijuana to his friend, Darrick Tunstall (DOB: 3/15/00 of 231 Horace St). When Williams arrived, Tunstall and his friend, Vaughn Thomas Jr. (DOB: 3/8/99 of 22 Nelson Terrace) allegedly attempted to rob Williams of the marijuana, fatally shooting him in the process.

Tunstall is charged with Felony Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree, and Robbery in the First Degree. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.