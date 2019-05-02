2 From Bridgeport Arrested In Motel Robbery

#Milford Police Press Release: On May 13, 2019, at approximately 9:45pm the Milford Police Department received a complaint of an Armed Robbery at the Mayflower Motel, 219 Woodmont Road, in which the clerk had been struck in the face with a firearm. Investigation showed a male offender baited the victim out from the back office by claiming the lobby microwave was broken. When the victim responded the male offender grabbed the victim by the neck and pointed a handgun in the victims face. The victim fought back and was hit in the face with the handgun and thrown across the room causing the victim to lose consciousness. The male offender then took the cash register and other items from the office and fled across the street to a vehicle in wait, operated by another person. Through fast-acting and vigilant investigation, the suspects Elben Quinones (W/M, 51) LKA 381 McKinley Street, Bridgeport and Melanie Lugo (W/F, 34) LKA 392 Prospect Street, Bridgeport were located at a Bridgeport motel on May 14, 2019, and taken into custody. Quinones claimed to only have a BB gun inside of the motel room, which was not located during a search of the room.

