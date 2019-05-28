Fairfield News: Dunkin’ Donuts Robbed

On 5/28/2019 at 0202hrs, a robbery was reported at Dunkin Donuts, 593 Post Road. When officers arrived at the scene, the cashier stated a black male, thin build, in his 40’s, wearing a red jacket and hat came into the store and threatened to shoot her. The male implied that he had a gun, however, no firearm was displayed. The male took an undetermined amount of cash from the register and fled the store. A K9 track of the suspect was unsuccessful. No one was injured during this incident. Fairfield Detectives are actively investigating this incident andask anyone with information to contact the detective bureau at 203-254-4840.

