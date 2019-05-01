Stratford News: Veteran’s Breakfast

#Stratford, CT — Mayor Laura R. Hoydick announced that the Town of Stratford will host this year’s Veterans’ Breakfast on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. The annual event, which has provided breakfast for more than 1,000 veterans since 2012, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., and will be held at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford. There is no charge for veterans or their guest, who will receive a full traditional breakfast.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Veterans and non-veterans who are interested in attending should call Mayor Laura Hoydick’s office at (203) 385-4001 and ask to speak with Chris Bandecchi, the Town’s Constituent Service and Outreach Coordinator and Municipal Veterans Representative; or send an email tocbandecchi@townofstratford.com. Veterans may also register at VFW Post 9460, the Stratford Senior Center, or the Stratford Public Library. Additional information and online registration is available at www.townofstratford.com/veterans.

This press release was made possible by: