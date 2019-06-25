Bridgeport News: Attempted Kidnapping

2019-06-24 @ 9:02pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping behind building 21 at PT Barnum Housing on the Anthony Street side. The child got away, police are reviewing video of the incident.

Noticias de Bridgeport: Intento de secuestro

2019-06-24 a las 9:02pm–#Bridgeport CT – La policía está investigando un intento de secuestro detrás del edificio 21 en PT Barnum Housing en el lado de la calle Anthony. El niño escapó, la policía está revisando el video del incidente.