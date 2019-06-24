Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Homicide #9

2019-06-24 1:34am–#Bridgeport CT– On June 24, 2019 at 0134 hours, a shooting incident was reported at 684 Bishop Avenue. Upon arrival, patrol officers located a 30 year old male victim in the driveway of this location suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim died on the scene. Detectives responded and are processing a crime scene at this location. Detectives are working to establish a motive and ask that anyone with information call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Police identified Anthony McKinistry, 30 as the victim. (Bridgeport Police Press Releases)