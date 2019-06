2019-06-24 @ 11:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police were alerted about two men who locked themselves inside the Laundry Shack at 747 Arctic Street. When the business is closed the steel gates automatically close. It is thought the burglars were going to try and break-in to the Deli and Grocer Mini Market next door after they closed. Police along with K9 were able to apprehend one of the suspects. After a through search of the business no one else was located.