Bridgeport News: Person Wanted For Questioning In Possible Abduction

#Bridgeport CT–On May 30, 2019, between 0800-0815 hours, the Bridgeport Police Department’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a possible abduction. According to the nine ( 9 ) year old victim, as she waited for her school bus at the corner of Logan Street and Stratford Avenue, she was approached by a tall Black male. He grabbed her by her wrist, and attempted to pull her to the back of a church ( “Pentecostal Church of Prayer and Deliverance ” ) located at 1562 Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The suspect was unable to pull her away, so picked her up by the waist and carried her to the back of the church. In an empty stairwell, he attempted to lift up her dress and touch her. The victim was able to get away by stepping on his foot and yelling. As the suspect walked away, he covered his head with a Black hooded sweatshirt that he was wearing.

Male is described as follows;

– BLACK MALE

– 5’10’’ – 6’1’’

– SKINNY

– AT TIME OF INCIDENT, HE WAS WEARING BLACK HOODED SWEATSHIRT, SNEAKERS (UNKNOWN COLOR) WITH RED AND WHITE COLORED SOLES.

– DREADS WITH BLONDISH TIPS – REACHING MID-WAIST LENGTH ( ONLY DISTINGUISHING FEATURE )

If located, please Identify and contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Detective Bureau @ 203-576-TIPS (8477)

