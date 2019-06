2019-06-04@ 9:00PMish– A 60 year old man was assaulted and unconscious in front of 22 Oak Street. Police spokesperson Terron Jones said “an assault took place as a result of a possible robbery of a 60 year old male. Victim in stable condition. PD is investigating.” Police are looking for a black male in his twenties with long hair in a ponytail wearing all black. He fled on a bicycle according to radio reports.

