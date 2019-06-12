Bridgeport News: Water Pollution Phone Lines Down The Drain

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA) reports that all telephone lines are down at their facility offices located at 695 Seaview Avenue today Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

There is no emergency number but customer service is open for customers until 4:00 p.m. Frontier Communications has not officially reported a cause for the outage or a time of restoration. At the moment, there is no further information to report. For the most update information, visit Bridgeportct.gov/WPCA

