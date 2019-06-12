Bridgeport Police Catch 15 Year Old With Gun & Stolen Land Rover

2019-06-11 –#Bridgeport CT–On Tuesday June 11, 2019 at approximately 3pm, Task Force Officers (TFO) were working the area of theEastend / PT Barnum Housing area due to recent drive-by shootings. Prior information received was that both East End and PT gang members were utilizing stolen autos to conduct drive-by shootings in the Greens or Trumbull Avenue areas.

Task Force Officers were working pro-actively in these areas to recover and arrest gang members that were using these vehicles.

At 3:15Pms Task Force Officers saw a 15-year-old male enter a black Range Rover on Carrol Court. This was a listed stolen auto. The vehicle was followed until other units were able to assist in the stop. The Range Rover was stopped on Central Avenue just prior to Deacon, Officer Perry assisted TFO’s. The operator was a 15-year-old male (Juvenile), during the stop he was seen throwing a firearm within the vehicle. Juvenile was arrested, summons issued and turned over to his mother. The Range Rover was taken from out of town with a key-fob. The 22-caliber revolver had 8 live rounds and one spent round in the chamber.