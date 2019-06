Cars and Coffee with a cause June 23rd from 11am to 1pm at BMW of Bridgeport. All models of cars welcomed. For every coffee sold $2 is donated to Connecticut Challenge which is a charity bike ride for cancer survivors.

Celebrity guests will include me! Steve of DoingItLocal, Will Castro from Unique Hustle of Motor Trend’s Unique Hustle. Will will be also be holding Unique Hustle book signing too!

Live DJ will be DJGnyte.

Come on down a see us!