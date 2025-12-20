Make Music Fairfield to Host Winter Solstice Stroll Through Downtown

FAIRFIELD, CT — Make Music Fairfield announced it will host the winter edition of its community music event, The Solstice Stroll, on Sunday, December 21, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., celebrating the winter solstice with song.

The event will feature a musical promenade through the heart of Fairfield’s Cultural District, beginning at the Fairfield Theatre Company’s StageOne Box Office. Participants will stop at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre and the Main Library before concluding at the Sherman Green Gazebo, where holiday-themed music will be performed throughout the walk.

Organizers say the event is free and open to all, similar to Make Music Fairfield’s larger summer solstice festival. Musicians and singers of all skill levels are invited to participate, reinforcing the event’s focus on community and accessibility.

Make Music Fairfield is part of the national Make Music Day Alliance, which includes 141 participating cities across the country. Each year on June 21 and December 21, communities nationwide come together to celebrate the solstices with free public music events.

The Solstice Stroll will include familiar holiday favorites such as Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Hannukah Oh Hannukah, Mele Kalikimaka, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Joy to the World, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Deck the Halls, and Holly, Jolly Christmas. More information is available by following @MakeMusicFairfield on Facebook and Instagram.