Fairfield-Bridgeport News: Pursuit

2019-06-18 @ 9:31pm–#Fairfield CT– #Bridgeport CT– Fairfield Police attempted to pull over a car in their town when the car sped to Bridgeport. The pursuit circled around Fairfield Avenue when Fairfield Police broke off the pursuit because of weather conditions. The car had plates on it that didn’t belong on that car according to radio reports. Bridgeport Police were notified by radio and finished the pursuit by bring the car to a stop in a driveway off Burr Road in Bridgeport (near Wendy’s) and apprehending the driver. Special thanks to Hodge of H & A Convenience at 2098 Fairfield Avenue for keeping a parking spot open whenever there is action in the area!