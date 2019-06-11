Fairfield News: Narcan Training

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (June 11, 2019) – Connecticut has been confronted with the opioid crisis which has led to an increase in opioid related deaths. Since January 2019, there have already been approximately 12 emergency room visits, of Fairfield residents, for a suspected opioid related drug overdoses.

In an effort to combat this issue, the Fairfield Health Department along with Fairfield CARES, and The HUB: Behavioral Health Action Organization for Southwestern CT will be hosting a Narcan training on Tuesday, June 25 th , 2019 at the Fairfield Public Library from 9:30am – 10:30am in the Memorial Room. This training is FREE of charge and a limited number of Narcan kits will be available to attendees. Individuals can register for the Narcan training by going to Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-narcan-training-fairfield-cares-community-coalition-registration- 62653451159.

Opioids are a class of drugs that may be prescribed or illegally obtained and including medications such as OxyContin and Morphine as well as Heroin and Fentanyl. Fentanyl, has been responsible for a considerable amount of opioid overdoses due to the potency of the drug. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a drug that is used to temporarily counteract an opioid overdose. Administering Narcan during an overdose can save someone’s life until they are able to seek proper medical attention. Opioid related overdose deaths are directly effecting Fairfield residents. Since 2012, there have been approximately 23 deaths of Fairfield residents due to an opioid overdose. If you have a loved one struggling with an opioid addiction it is critical that you have access to Narcan and get trained on how to administer it.

Connecticut’s opioid overdose emergency department rate is 1.7 times higher than the national rate. In order to address the opioid epidemic, House Bill HB-7159 AN ACT ADDRESSING OPIOID USE was recently been passed by the CT Senate. This bill addresses various aspects that contribute to the epidemic. House Bill-7159 aims to strengthen the oversight of prescriptions by allowing a trained pharmacy technician to have access to the State’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, requires a practitioner who writes a prescription for an opioid drug for a period longer than 12 weeks to establish a treatment agreement and plan with their patient, and requires pharmacists to offer counseling to patients on their medications. HB-7159 enhances communication between health care providers and patients involving opioid use. Making changes to reduce the misuse of prescription opioids is essential for improving this crisis and gaining access to Narcan and becoming knowledgeable will prevent opioid related deaths. For more information on House Bill HB-7159 please visit https://cga.ct.gov/asp/cgabillstatus/cgabillstatus.asp?selBillType=Bill&bill_num=HB-7159.

For questions please contact the Fairfield Health Department at 203-256-3020

