Governor Applauds Minority Teacher Recruitment and Retention Bill

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont is applauding the Connecticut House of Representatives for voting 150-0 to give final passage to legislation he proposed alongside a number of state legislators that aims to recruit more teachers of color into classrooms in public schools throughout Connecticut. The bill, which was approved in the State Senate on May 28 and will next be transmitted to the governor for his signature, addresses roadblocks that keep educators of color out of the classroom, such as reciprocity agreements with other states and developing strategic statewide hiring goals.

Over 40 percent of Connecticut’s student population are people of color, however only 8.7 percent of the state’s public school teachers are people of color.

“Numerous studies have shown that students of color do better in school when they have teachers of color in the classroom, however our state has overwhelming disparities and should be doing more to ensure diversity in our schools, including among faculty,”Governor Lamont said. “All students should have access to positive teaching and learning experiences so they can be prepared for the global workforce that awaits them. Enacting these improvements will be a direct investment in the classroom and in student success. I want to thank the entire Minority Teacher Recruitment Task Force and the co-chairs of the Education Committee for their continued commitment to making sure that we are doing everything we can in our state to both recruit and maintain minority teachers. I applaud both chambers of the General Assembly for voting favorably on this proposal and sending it to my desk so that I can sign it into law.”

The legislation is Senate Bill 1022, An Act Concerning Minority Teacher Recruitment and Retention.

