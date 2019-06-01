I-95 Stamford Closures

Exit 9 on I-95 will be closed both north and southbound from 11 pm, Friday, May 31 until 5 am Monday, June 3 and again from June 7 to June 10. There will be detours to prevent the flow of traffic from becoming backed up

Weekend 1 (May 31st – June 3rd)

On Friday, May 31st, the CT Department of Transportation will replace the Route 1 Bridge (East Main Street) over the northbound lanes of I-95 in Stamford.

At 6PM, ON-ramps at Exit 9 WILL BE CLOSED.

At 9PM, OFF-ramps at Exit 9 WILL BE CLOSED.

AT 11PM, the interstate WILL BE CLOSED.

Motorists will be detoured onto temporary roadways.

The highway will remain this way over the weekend until the following Monday, June 3rd at 5AM. Motorists on Route 1 will need to use local roads to detour around the construction zone. To avoid large volumes of traffic, avoiding this location is recommended.

Weekend 2 (June 7th – June 10th)

On Friday, June 7th, the highway will close again at 11PM, lasting until the following Monday, June 10th. The closings will reflect the same timings listed above.

This press release was made possible by: