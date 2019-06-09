Milford News: Smoke In The Dunkin’ Donuts

2019-06-08 @ 9:11pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were called to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1365 New Haven Avenue for smoke in the building. Firefighters located the source under the ceiling tiles. The fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate.

Noticias de Milford: Humo en el Dunkin ‘ Donuts

2019-06-08 @ 9:11pm – #Milford CT – Los bomberos fueron llamados a Dunkin ‘ Donuts en la 1365 Avenida New Haven por que algo estaba causando humo en el edificio. Los bomberos ubican la causa bajo las tejas del techo. El jefe de bomberos fue llamado a la escena para investigar.