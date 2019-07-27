Ansonia News: Abe Stone/Colony Park Rededicated

#Ansonia CT–George & Lee-Ann’s Pool Party Band lead off with Saturday in the Park for the re-dedication of Abe Stone / Colony Park. Mayor Cassetti said he remembers as a child playing in the park and had noticed the decline in the park. He then set out to refurbish one of Ansonia’s public park jewels. Together with sponsors and utilities he was able to muster $17,000 make this happen. Installed were picnic tables, a boating pier, hiking trails, trails around the pond. The basketball courts were refurbished along with volleyball and soccer fields. The snack shack was also completely refirbished.

Next year the mayor hopes to have a fifty feet by eighty foot section of the pond dredged to bring swimming back to the pond.

The park was named for Abe Stone, a man who dedicated his life to the park. From picking up trash, turning the lights on for the skaters or shoveling the snow off the pond for the skaters Abe Stone did it for the love of the park.